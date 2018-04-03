How Would an MMA Fight Between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor MMA Turn Out?

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson July 11, 2017 Boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off.

On Aug. 26 of last year, the fight that seemed like it was never going to happen actually took place, as multi-division boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. squared off against multi-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Given that McGregor left the confines of the sport he knows to take on one of the best boxers in history in a boxing match, the outcome was never really in doubt, and sure enough, Mayweather walked away with the victory.

Still, McGregor did nothing to embarrass himself during the fight, and if anything, he may have even won over more fans by putting up a solid effort and showing that he was serious about winning.

It seemed for a while that the end of that boxing match would also mark the end of the Mayweather–McGregor feud, but there are indicators hinting that is not going to be the case.

Since then, there have been rumblings of a rematch taking place, and this time, it would be Mayweather entering McGregor's world.

Recently, UFC president Dana White even shared some comments that indicate that there is a real chance that the Mayweather-McGregor MMA match is going to happen.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White teased that the last time he and Mayweather were interested in making a fight happen, it did eventually take place.

White also mentioned that McGregors "wants" the fight with Mayweather.

Upon being asked how long he thinks it will take Mayweather to get ready for an MMA fight, White said that it would take years to get properly prepared, especially since a participant in that sport will need to have some ability to wrestle and have knowledge of other martial arts beyond boxing.

The thing is that, just as the Mayweather–McGregor boxing match went to the boxer, it's highly likely that an MMA fight between those two will go the individual who has spent years learning that sport.

Even if McGregor is not exactly a fighter who likes to use his wrestling in fights — his UFC profile indicates that he's only attempted eight takedowns inside the Octagon — he can bust that out if he wants to against Mayweather and be confident that he can gain the advantage.

A crash course on wrestling would likely not help Mayweather enough as he would need to deal with someone who's been studying that discipline of fighting for years.

Now, because Mayweather is a world-class boxer, he could have a better shot if the fight remains upright, but then again, there are still things he will need to prepare for that he has not really thought about in his sport.

White himself mentioned that McGregor's kicks will give Mayweather trouble, and it's tough to imagine Mayweather defending those as well as he does punches.

There's really no mystery surrounding how an MMA fight between the two world famous fighters would turn out.

The only real question that needs to be answered is if Mayweather is willing to experience a loss because that is probably what he is going to receive if he steps into the Octagon with McGregor.