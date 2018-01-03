'HQ Trivia' Beta Now Available in Google Play Store

Facebook/HQ Promotional picture for "HQ Trivia."

Recent reports have revealed that new popular game has made it to the Google Play Store. "HQ Trivia" is now finally available on beta for Android users.

According to reports, "HQ Trivia" has been a highly anticipated game for Android users, especially since it was only previously available for iOS users. Considering that the game is still in its beta and that the final stages of development is still underway, fans might have to be prepared for an experience that can be interrupted by bugs. The possibility has been generously noted by the game's developers in the product page, which states that it is potentially unstable. Regardless, for fans who might not be patient enough for the final release, "HQ Trivia" can be found in the Google Play Store's Early Access section.

"HQ Trivia" is a straightforward game wherein players can take part in a multiple choice trivia game that is hosted by a real human being. Considering that the rounds for the trivia is set at a specific schedule, the app's settings can be configured to allow it to send push notifications when a round is about to start. Once it does, the players can win or split actual prize money. The app requires them to reach $20 minimum to be able to transfer it to their PayPal account. Players will get 10 seconds per question to answer the 12-item multiple choice trivia game.

Aside from the mechanics, "HQ Trivia" also offers extra lives to players who are able to refer other to the game. The referral code is generated upon sign up, and can be useful in situations wherein they are not sure of the answer to the trivia. "HQ Trivia" is currently being offered for free and more updates to the app is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.