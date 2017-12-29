'HQ Trivia' To Arrive For Android By New Year

Facebook/HQ Promotional picture for "HQ Trivia."

Recent reports have revealed that "HQ Trivia" is set to be released for Android users. Furthermore, developer Intermedia Labs have acknowledged the current issue on the sexual harassment allegations made against one of the makers of the highly popular game.

According to reports, "HQ Trivia" recently broke their own records after fans were able to experience what the game had to offer during a beta launched on Christmas day. On that day, the company registered 730,000 players who were simultaneously logged on at 9 p.m. EST. They were there to compete for a $2,000 prize. The app was founded by Vine makers Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll. The latter is currently facing sexual harassment allegations and it seems that investors for the app have been hesitating because of the issue.

"So in my capacity as a board member, I conducted an investigation to find out what actually happened. I spoke to about a dozen current and former Twitter execs," Intermedia Labs board member Jeremy Liew told Recode. "The investigation was exhaustive and included the most knowledgeable primary sources. I found a good deal of negative sentiment about Colin and the Vine team and some discomfort with his behaviour, but I did not find evidence that warrants his removal from the company."

In the meantime, "HQ Trivia" is now letting Android users pre-register for the trivia game, which means that they will immediately get a notification once the app is ready for download. The developers are looking to have it available by Jan. 1. "HQ Trivia" holds a game of 12 multiple-choice questions that allows players to answer it to the best of their ability. If the users get it right, they can win the entire amount of split the indicated amount of money. The company recently increased the jackpot from $1,000 to $2,000. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.