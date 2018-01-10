HTC Announces New VIVE Pro VR Headset With Higher Resolution Display and Built-in Audio

HTC VIVE has just announced its new contender for the high-end segment of the Virtual Reality market. Their new Vive Pro now includes a higher resolution dual OLED display and built-in audio, along with a slew of other upgrades.

HTC's original Vive headset first launched almost a couple of years ago, and VR headsets, particularly on the higher-end, have come a long way since then. The original Vive is now lagging behind when it comes to viewer comfort and features, so HTC was more than proud to present this timely update at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HTC/Vive The new VIVE Pro is the latest fully featured Virtual Reality system VIVE has ever made.

"There's a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset," said Daniel O'Brien, General Manager for HTC VIVE in the U.S.

"Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience," he added, as quoted by the company blog update last Monday, Jan. 8.

The new Vive Pro has bumped up the resolution of the dual OLED displays, up to 1,400 by 1,600 pixels per eye. That's a 78 percent upgrade from the current Vive, which should help a lot with viewer comfort, especially when viewing text and detailed graphics, as The Verge points out.

At the same time, this upgrade puts the new Vive Pro above the current Oculus Rift headset, or any of the Windows Mixed Reality devices on the market today.

The new Vive Pro also has a redesigned head strap and built-in headphones, removing the need for a separate audio device and simplifying a typical VR setup in the process. Interestingly, HTC VIVE has also added dual front-facing cameras, something that developers could find creative uses for.

The video below shows the CES 2018 announcement presentation HTC unveiled for the new VIVE Pro.