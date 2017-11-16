HTC Announces Standalone 'Focus' VR Headset But Cancels Google Daydream Project

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, is seen during annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016.

HTC recently announced its new standalone virtual reality headset. However, the company also confirmed the cancellation of its Daydream project collaboration with Google.

During the company's developer conference held this week in Beijing, China, HTC announced its first wireless, standalone VR headset which they called the Vive Focus. The upcoming device's specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processing chip, while its entire wireless operation relies on the 6-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) tracking system.

6DoF refers to technological innovations that track a body's motion in a three-dimensional environment. This way, a device equipped with this system will not need a station or any external sensors to follow its user's movements.

Moreover, the Vive Focus sports an active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen panel for "rendering smooth close-ups, long shots, and intuitive spinning and jumping." The VR headset was also given an "instant-on" function so it would be ready once the user puts it on.

HTC likewise claimed that it did not skip on the ergonomics aspect of its new standalone VR because it was draped with "built-in water-repellent padding."

The Vive Focus is currently expected to have a limited release in China. However, HTC has yet to confirm when it is going to ship and how much will it cost.

Earlier this year, HTC announced it was partnering with Google to work on a standalone Daydream VR headset to be manufactured by the former. However, at almost the same time that the announcement of the Vive Focus was made, both companies confirmed their collaboration would no longer push through.

Confirmed, no Daydream standalone from HTC, but we remain great partners. https://t.co/t3RvgJIMUp — Clay Bavor (@claybavor) November 14, 2017

According to TechCrunch, the decision was fueled by HTC's desire to concentrate on the China market, especially now that Facebook's Oculus was putting up a challenge. It can be recalled that Facebook first announced a wireless, on-the-go Oculus VR headset in September for only $199.

In a social media post on Twitter, Google's VP of Virtual and Augmented Reality division, Clay Bavor, confirmed the news but maintained that they and HTC were still "great partners."