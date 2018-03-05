HTC Desire 12 Plus Release Date Specs Rumors: Bigger Midrange Smartphone To Come Out This Year?

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo A photo of one of the HTC smartphone devices

Taiwanese mobile phone manufacturer is reportedly planning to release a bigger version of the rumored HTC Desire 12 smartphone that will be called the HTC Desire 12 Plus.

A month after the specs of HTC Desire 12 has been leaked by tech tipster Evan Blass in early February, Android Headlines revealed another set of specs rumors about its larger cousin.

According to a source, the HTC Desire 12 Plus is being referred to within the company as "Breeze Plus." It will reportedly have a 5.99-inch HD+ screen display with 720x1440 pixels resolution and an 18.9 aspect ratio and 268ppi pixel density for a sharp display.

The rumored midrange device is also believed to come out with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that clocked at 1.8GHz. It will also have 32 GB of built-in storage capacity that can be expanded with the use of its microSD card slot. It will also have 3 GB of RAM just like its smaller counterpart.

Other reports also mentioned that the connectivity options that will be included in the rumored HTC Desire 12 Plus will have a variety of LTE bands such as Band 3 and Band 40. It will run using a 2965mAh battery that comes with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support that can help the device's battery get fully recharged in just two hours and 10 minutes using the 5V/1.5A charger.

Aside from the larger screen, the rumored HTC Desire 12 Plus will also have a better camera specs since it will come with a 13-megapixel primary camera compared to its smaller cousin's 12-megapixel camera. The bigger device will also have an updated front-facing camera, since it will be an eight-megapixel shooter instead of the other rumored HTC device's 5-megapixel camera.

HTC is expected to release the official spec details of their rumored devices in the company's upcoming event sometime this month or in April.