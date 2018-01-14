HTC U11 EYEs Specs, Release Date: Everything About Midranger Revealed Ahead of Its Launch

(Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo) A HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration photo taken August 1, 2017.

HTC U11 EYEs is confirmed to see the light of day tomorrow, Jan. 15, but much about it is no longer a mystery, thanks to a brand-new leak.

The trusted and well-known tech insider Evan Blass has beaten out HTC in revealing the specs and features of the highly anticipated midranger on Twitter, also providing a batch of images showing the smartphone's front and back.

The HTC U11 EYEs will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage expandable with a microSD card.

The handset will come with a large 6-inch Super LCD3 screen with Full high-definition (HD) resolution. Its sides will be squeezable like its premium siblings, thanks to Edge Sense. This is to trigger certain functions, which critics have proven to be more than just a gimmick and are actually efficient and helpful to users.

The HTC U11 EYEs will also be water and dust resistant, thanks to its IP67 rating. This means it can survive a dip in shallow water for half an hour unscathed.

On the bottom of the handset will be a USB-C port. Keeping the lights on is a hefty 3,930 mAh battery, which is also the unit found on the HTC U11 Plus.

The main attraction in the HTC U11 EYEs is reportedly its dual camera setup on the front, which can be seen in the renders provided by Blass. There is no word on the specs of these snappers, but they are expected to have self-portrait mode, which is a staple in HTC devices.

Unfortunately, the handset will be shipped with Android Nougat out of the box instead of the Google's latest mobile operating system, Android Oreo.

The HTC U11 EYEs will come in three color variants — black, silver, and red. Set to be launched initially in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the midrange offering will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,300.