HTC U11 Eyes: The Mid-Range Smartphone With A Special Focus on Selfies and Battery Life

HTC official website Promotional picture for the HTC U11 Eyes.

Recent reports have revealed that soon after HTC's announcement that they will be bringing back dual front cameras, a new mid-tier phone called the HTC U11 Eyes was unveiled by the tech giant. It features specs that are great for selfies and indicate the long battery life of the smartphone.

According to reports, the HTC U11 Eyes is mainly meant for fans who love to take a selfie as it feature dual front cameras with 5-megapixel and HDR support. Furthermore, a bokeh mode has been included to the package which will alow users to adjust the depth of field in photographs, either before the picture is taken or on the photo itself. The mid-tier phone also features the same "Liquid Design" seen in the original U11 but with a few disadvantages in terms of the internal specs.

Further reports reveal that the HTC U11 Eyes features a two-year-old Snapdragon 652 processor, a 6-inch and near bezel-less screen, 12 megapixels for the rear camera, fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone, and edge sense. HTC also threw in several flagship specs, including water and dust resistance. The whole package has been reported to be powered by a massive 3,930mAh battery. Aside from what has been mentioned, HTC also claimed that unlike Apple's Face ID, the HTC U11 Eyes will be able to distinguish between a real face and a photo for the face unlock. It will also be able to recognize users no matter what accessory they were on their faces.

Fans have noted that the HTC U11 Eyes lacks several features, such as the 3.5mm headphone jack. Regardless, some were impressed with the design and focus on selfies. Unfortunately, the HTC U11 Eyes has been announced for a limited release in Hong Kong, with no word on a global release. It will cost $500 for the 64GB variant.