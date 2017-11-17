HTC U11 Life News: Mid-range Squeezable Handset Ships Out Across Europe

HTC U11 Life launched earlier this month, and Android One fans welcomed the mid-range value phone that had a lot in common with its more expensive counterpart, the HTC U11. The handset is now coming to retail shelves across Europe.

To start, the phone itself looks similar to the U11, and to the rest of the U-series line including the U Ultra. It's the same slim bezels and the unique Liquid Surface design just like HTC's flagship phones, at less than flagship prices too, as Android Authority points out.

HTC HTC U11 Life is the more affordable version of their flagship HTC U11 handset.

It's with this beautiful design and solid, if not top-end, specs that HTC hopes to encourage more buyers to consider a mid-tier phone, something that U.S. consumers have been skipping on with the glut of high-end phones on the market.

HTC turns to Europe to market the U11 Life, through a gradual rollout to retailers across the continent. Pre-orders seem to be the more reliable way to get an HTC U11 Life in the region though, so buyers might still prefer to secure their order online for €349.

In the U.S., unlocked HTC U11 Life devices are fully compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T, and like the European roll-out, the device costs $349. Going to their website, though, the mid-range phone only has the blue color available, and even that is marked "Out of Stock."

It looks like demand is particularly strong for this model, which comes with a 5.2-inch Full High Definition 1080p screen driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. The U11 Life comes by default with 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, and that can be expanded via a microSD slot.

Surprisingly, the phone is rated at IP67 against dust and water exposure, and also comes with the same side sensors that let users activate the phone's Google Assistant with a squeeze. It also comes with 16-megapixel cameras for both the rear and the front, and a 2,600 mAH battery.