HTC U12 Specs, Release Date: First Look Image Hints at a True All-Screen Experience

(Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo) A HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration photo taken August 1, 2017.

HTC will finally board the bezel-less train with its first flagship of the year, the HTC U12.

Users were recently treated with their first look at the upcoming flagship with a new render showcasing the front panel of the handset. Based on the image, the handset definitely has one of the slimmest bezels compared with the current flagships following the trend.

The HTC U12 features no bezels except on the top portion where the front camera will be placed. The fingerprint sensor was likely moved to the back to be able to have the chin as minimal as it is in the image.

The design will definitely give future users of the next-generation HTC flagship a much bigger display to bask in. It will be a thing of beauty for sure, if the rumors about the device getting a 4K screen resolution are anything to go by.

The render also reveals that the HTC U12 has the volume rocker on the right hand side sitting above the power button. There is a USB port in sight on the bottom, but users who follow the company would not be shocked about the absence of a 3.5 mm audio jack.

As for the rest of the specs, the HTC U12 is rumored to come with a dual camera setup both on the front and the back, which means that the handset will have a total of four snappers.

The next-gen HTC offering will be a snappy performer as it will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest and greatest from Qualcomm that is expected to be used on major flagship releases this year.

Apart from the HTC U12, the company is also purportedly working on a new midrange smartphone that will be inspired from the HTC U11 Plus. The hardware will be mid-tier, but the display will be tall at 18:9 aspect ratio.