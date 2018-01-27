HTC U12 Specs, Release Date: Handset Won't Be Launched at MWC

(Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo) A HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration photo taken August 1, 2017.

The HTC U12 will not grace the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The convention, which will kick off at the end of February, will not be the venue for the unveiling of the next-generation HTC flagship.

This is according to an inside source that spoke to Android Headlines who also claimed that the HTC U12 will instead be unveiled at a separate event after MWC, but did not provide a release schedule.

The abovementioned publication speculates that that the unveiling of the smartphone could take place around the month of March or April.

As to why HTC U12 is skipping MWC, rumor has it that the company does not want the launch of the flagship to be overshadowed by the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo at the same event.

Samsung has emerged the frontrunner in the Android race despite a major hiccup that is the Galaxy Note 7, and there is definitely major hype and excitement surrounding the South Korean tech giant's next flagship.

If the HTC U12 will be unveiled the same week the Samsung Galaxy S9 sees the light of day, it might be relegated to the side in the end.

With regard to the specs, the HTC U12 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

On the design department, the flagship is expected to feature minimal bezels, which should make it look much better than its direct predecessor, which is the HTC U11.

Users will remember the company came out with a Plus version with trimmed bezels. This design would mean the fingerprint scanner will be relocated to the rear panel.

The HTC U12 is also rumored to come with a metal and glass body with formidable build courtesy of an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.