HTC U12 Specs, Release Date: Unannounced Flagship Makes An Appearance at Taiwan Event

HTC's next big thing will be the HTC U12, and the company showed it off at the 5G Live industry event in Taiwan.

Photos were shared around on Twitter with the trusted tech insider Evan Blass also reporting that the "lightly obfuscated handset on display" at the event is indeed the successor of the HTC U11.

Apparently this lightly obfuscated handset on display at a 5G industry event is none other than HTC Imagine, aka "U12," aka the company's next flagship. https://t.co/f89KjGjEyX — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 5, 2018

The affair was not held for the purpose of showcasing the flagship as a whole though — just one part of it, which is its download speed. Images from the event revealed it clocked a download speed of 809.58 Mbps.

"HTC today (1/29) participated in the inaugural meeting of "Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance - Chunghwa Telecom Pilot Team," featuring Vive PRO, Vive Focus, unlisted VR devices from Taiwan and HTC phones that have not been released to the public" pic.twitter.com/dZaMBygO39 — #iamaniff (@iamaniff) January 30, 2018

GSM Arena says that such an impressive performance by the HTC U12 has to be the work of the Qualcomm X20 LTE that will be debuted on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. This means that the handset is making use of the said processor. This comes as no surprise as this year's flagships are expected to come with the next-generation chipset.

Apart from the download speed, of course, the showcase of the HTC U12 served as the first look of users at the device. The flagship sported a curvier build than its predecessor, the HTC U11 Plus.

The images show very minimal bezels and what is surely an 18:9 display, which is reportedly a 6-inch Super LCD6 with 1440x2880 pixel resolution. More on the build, the abovementioned publication believes an IP68 certification is a no-brainer since the current version has it too.

The HTC U12 will be shipped with 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) for snappier performance. It will be rocking some stereo speakers, as well as a massive battery for long hours of usage.

The HTC U12 has no release date yet, but looking at the company's release pattern, it should be made official during the month of May. Either way, it looks like HTC is already geared up to take this device out into the world any day now.