Huawei Consumers Waiting for Release Date Announcements for MediaPad M5 Tablets

Patrons of tech giant Huawei Technologies are waiting for the company to announce the release date for its new MediaPad M5 tablets. All three tables, the MediaPad M5 8.4, MediaPad M5 10.8, and the MediaPad M5 Pro, are slated for a March release in selected countries first.

One of Huawei's highlights during the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) was the introduction of the new flagship products to allow the company to compete with other giants when it comes to tablets. According to Huawei's official description for the series, the M5 tablets are "ergonomically designed with a 2.5D glass screen and 2k HD, ClariVu 5.0-enhanced display, the sleek and powerful 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch tablets feature speakers tuned by Harman Kardon."

All the tablets are powered by the Kirin 960 Series processor for efficient performance. All three will have 4 GB of RAM, Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 software, and an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The 8.4's battery life is at 5100 mAh and the 10.8 and Pro has 7500 mAh. The M5's connectivity function includes Bluetooth, LTE, and WiFi. The memory storage options for the 8.4 and 10.8 are 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. The Pro, on the other hand, only has 64 GB and 128 GB. The Pro model will be the only one to support the M Pen Stylus.

Few reviews on the products surfaced online, but these are just initial observations from critics. Tech Advisor said the Android software is ideal for the 8.4 and 10.8 versions, but the same cannot be said with the Pro. The price rate of the products ranges from €349 to €599, according to the storage capacity and connectivity features. The cheapest one is the 8.4 tablet with a 32 GB storage and WiFi for only €349. The Pro version with 128 GB, WiFi, and LTE will go on sale for €599.

Consumers are now waiting for further announcements from Huawei for the tablets' release date. The tablets will first hit stores in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, and others.