Huawei Enjoy 7S Specs, Release Date: Leaks Reveal Midranger With the Flagship Makings

(Photo: Reuters/Morris Mac Matzen) A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

Huawei is working on a dual camera-toting midranger called the Huawei Enjoy 7S.

This very device recently popped by the Chinese certification agency TENAA for inspection, revealing its Kirin 659 chipset and 2.36 GHz octa-core central processing unit (CPU).

This setup is paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. A version with 3 GB of RAM and expandable 32 GB of memory is expected to be released as well.

As for its appearance, the Huawei Enjoy 7S will come with a 5.65-inch FullView display with Full high definition (HD), giving this midrange device the flagship look.

The front panel is showcased in one of the live images recently shared online. The bezels, while still there, are thinner than ones users will typically find in devices in the same category although this era of mobile is approaching a point where the line between midrange and flagship offerings as far as design goes is blurred.

Perhaps the star of the show in the Huawei Enjoy 7S is the camera department. On the back, users will find a pair of snappers — one will be at 13 megapixels while the other will be 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The latter is expected to act as a support lens for portrait pictures more than anything with the capability to shoot 1,080p videos. On the front is an 8 MP sensor.

The Huawei Enjoy 7S will pack a 3,000-mAh battery with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which means it is part of the company's Project Treble, which aims to deliver timely software updates to its mobile products.

It won't be long before the Huawei Enjoy 7S sees the light of day. Slash Leaks reports that the handset is set for a Dec. 22 release date with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan, which is around $240.