Huawei Honor V10 Specs, Release Date: Handset Bares Everything in Leaked TENAA Listing

(Photo: Reuters/Morris Mac Matzen) A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

The Huawei Honor V10 has paid a visit to the Chinese certification agency TENAA as part of its final requirements for its imminent launch.

On its listing, it is revealed that the Huawei heavyweight will come with a 5.99-inch FullView display boasting full high-definition (HD) resolution.

The screen should look good on the front panel of the Huawei Honor V10, which sports minimal bezels at the top and bottom and much thinner ones on either side.

When placed next to the device it is succeeding — the Huawei Honor V9 also known as the Huawei Honor 8 Pro released last April — the upcoming smartphone clearly shines with its much more updated and sleek look that is bound to fare better in this bezel-less-favoring era of mobile.

Apart from a premium appearance, the Huawei Honor V10 is also quite the powerhouse with the Kirin 970 processor as its primary source of power, bolstered by 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB or 128 GB expandable storage.

The Huawei Honor V10 is also getting an upgrade on the camera department. On the back is a dual camera setup comprised of a 16-megapixel lens and a second 20 MP module, which should produce better quality photos than its predecessor's 12 MP combo.

The selfies will be handled by a single 13MP front camera. Remaining untouched is the 4,000 mAh battery, which the Honor V9 also came with.

The handset is also expected to have the Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box since it will make use of the newly unveiled EMUI 8.0, which is based on Google's latest mobile operating system.

The Huawei Honor V10 is set to be unveiled on Nov. 28 in China and the rest of the world will see it in the flesh on Dec. 5 in a London event. It will reportedly be priced at 2,999 yuan or around $450.