Huawei P11 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Flagship's Design Will Be Major Departure From Predecessors

Huawei is working on a Plus version of the Huawei P11 and users may have just gotten their first look at the device.

A bunch of live images of the purported Huawei P11 Plus have been leaked on Weibo, showing what is being claimed to be a prototype of the handset from all angles.

The most notable takeaway from the images is of course the tall 18:9 display, which is the new norm for most flagships this year. The bezels on the top and bottom are very thin and the sides are extremely slim.

(Photo: Reuters/Philippe Wojazer) Chinese company Huawei's logo.

The Huawei P11 Plus is also getting the dual camera treatment on the rear panel. Both modules are protruding next to the LED flash at the top right-hand corner of the handset.

Android Headlines points out that the Huawei P11 Plus uses a design on the dual cameras that is different from how the tech firm is usually known for as far as this component goes.

It is also to be noted that the Huawei device lacks laser autofocus, which had many second-guessing the leak, suggesting that the handset on the images is not the Huawei P11 Plus but a completely different product. For now, however, this could simply be choked up to it being a prototype.

Another design choice that hints Huawei is trying something new in the device is the curved corners, which Gizchina points out are never been seen in a device from the company before.

Of course, the overall appearance of the Huawei P11 Plus could end up being tweaked since the device in the photo is still a prototype. The handset on the leak might, in the end, be a far cry from what users will see when it launches.

Speaking of which, the Huawei P11 Plus is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next year although some are holding out hope that it is the mystery phone that the company plans to launch on a Dec. 5 event that they booked.