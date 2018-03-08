Huawei P20 Leaks: P20 May Have Triple Camera System

Reuters/Philippe Wojazer The Huawei P20 series is to launch on March 27 in Paris.

Huawei has announced this month's launch of its new P20 flagship series, and rumors have been circulating around the smartphone line.

One of the most popular rumors surrounding the new series is that one P20 model will have a triple camera system with artificial intelligence (AI) features. A leaked render of the smartphone, which first appeared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, has shown the triple camera system of the Huawei P20 model.

The render shows the smartphone with three Leica-branded lenses on its backside. A rear dual flash is also evident. Meanwhile, the front side of the phone shows another camera with sensors.

Evan Blass posted on Twitter on March 7 some press images of the P20 series, including the standard Huawei P20, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro. The P20 Lite, reportedly to have a 5.8-inch screen, was is revealed to be the only one having a fingerprint reader at its back.

The veteran smartphone leaker also revealed in a follow-up tweet that the models came in different colors, blue and black.

Huawei has announced that the launching event of the P20 on March 27 in Paris would bring users to "see more with AI." This has led several users to believe the claims of the triple camera system.

Meanwhile, the AI functionalities have not been clearly disclosed, but tech enthusiasts predict these to include a low-light mode, scene recognition, and smart face detection.

The Kirin 970 chipset, which powers the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, is rumored to power both the standard P20 and the P20 Pro. The P20 Lite will possibly be powered by the Kirin 659. All the models are expected to run on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

As for the cost of the P20 models, leaker Roland Quandt posted on Twitter on March 5 a list of the probable prices. The standard Huawei P20 would most probably cost 670 Euros, the Pro model would be 899 Euros, while the Lite model would cost 369 Euros.