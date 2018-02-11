(Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna) Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, holds up a new P10 device during the presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

The Huawei P20 Lite might be the lowest-specced model in the family, but it still packs quite a lot of punch.

The Chinese company is releasing a new wave of its P-branded flagship series next month. Two of them, the Pro and Plus versions, will come with triple camera setups on the back. The Huawei P20 Lite, however, will feature only two lenses on the rear.

The handset also recently popped up in a bunch of live images where it is shown from all sides and angles. Looking at the design, the main takeaway is that Huawei is taking a couple of pages out of Apple's book.

The Huawei P20 Lite comes with a notch at the top similar to that on the iPhone X, but it is much smaller. The notch has the Apple community divided though. A lot of people are alright with it, but there are also users who are bothered by it to the point it makes or breaks the device.

Landscape viewing for iPhone X users has been a nightmare so far with the notch acting like a big black bar souring the experience. It will be interesting to see how it is received by Huawei users, especially since one image seems to show that it will not be as obstructive as it is on the Apple flagship.

The Huawei P20 Lite also has the rear cameras aligned vertically on the top left corner like the one on the iPhone X. It has a much thicker bottom bezel compared to the Cupertino flagship, though.

Thankfully, despite the heavy Apple inspiration, the Huawei handset is not ditching the headphone jack just yet. It spotted next to the Type-C USB port and the stereo speaker. Unfortunately, the higher-end P20 offerings will not have a place for the 3.5mm audio jack.

Before this leak, the Huawei P20 Lite was actually shown in 360-degree renders by a trusted leakster. It also popped by Federal Communications Commission (FCC). All three sources have contrasting information on the display, as per GSM Arena.

According to the former, the Huawei P20 Lite is expected to come with an approximately 5.8-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, FCC indicates that it will be a much bigger 6.1-inch screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2,280x1,080 resolution.

The abovementioned publication believes that the 360-degree render source may have just assumed the18:9 aspect ratio since it is all the rage now, especially in the Chinese market.

What is sure at the moment is that the Huawei P20 Lite will have the Kirin 970 processor under the hood with a 2,900mAh battery providing the juice. It is expected to be shipped with Android Oreo.