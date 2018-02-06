Huawei P20 News: On the Launch Date and Rumors

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris.

The anticipation for the Huawei P20 is ramping up and recent reports have revealed that a new report suggests that the operating system of the highly anticipated device might coincide with the latest version of Android. Furthermore, a launch date for the P20 has also been revealed through press invitations for a special event.

According to reports, aside from confirming that the new Huawei flagship smartphone will not be called P11, some have speculated that it will be launched with either an Android 8 or Android 8.1 Oreo. This means that fans of the operating system will not have to wait a long time before the operating system updates to the latest version of Android. Although Huawei has yet to confirm anything, there is a big possibility that the Huawei P20 will indeed showcase at least Android 8 Oreo. However, considering the rumored Snapdragon 835 powering the device, an update to Android 8.1 should not cause its users any problems.

Aside from the leaked speculation on the operating system of the Huawei P20, further reports have revealed that the launch date is set for Mar. 27, as indicated in a press invitation that was sent out. The event is scheduled to be held in Paris, and although the invitation makes no mention of the P20, it does pertain to several flagship devices, which at this point, can only be the P20.

More rumors on the Huawei P20 reveal that it might have three versions: the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Plus. There is no release date for the flagship phone as of yet, but it is expected to hit the market sometime in April. In the meantime, more information is expected in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. It is also important to take the rumors with a grain of salt until further announcement from Huawei.