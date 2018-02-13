Huawei P20 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals iPhone X-Style Notch

REUTERS/Thomas Peter An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.

The Huawei P20 family continues to be in the rumor mill as a brand new leak showing the Plus version's front panel has been circulating. More and more manufacturers seem to be taking inspiration from the iPhone X — specifically the notch, which has now become its signature look, but one not that everyone is happy with.

The purported Huawei P20 Plus on the image has a notch at the top that looks a lot like the one on Apple's most expensive smartphone yet. The handset also comes with an 18:9 display and minimal bezels. The notch, however, looks a bit smaller compared to that of the iPhone X in the sense that the former still provides bigger display corners.

To make it less obtrusive, however, the Huawei P20 Plus might offer different display modes so users will be able to enjoy full-screen gaming and videos without being distracted by the notch.

The notch is something that has divided the Apple community as those who want it gone cannot find themselves enjoying a full-screen experience on the iPhone X because there is a literal black box disrupting what should be a seamless display.

However, it seems that more and more manufacturers are actually following suit. Apart from the Huawei P20 Plus, the Sharp Aquos S3 was recently leaked sporting a notch, and they even put their dual camera setup on the same position and orientation the rear cameras are found on the iPhone X.

The Huawei P20 Plus, however, sets itself apart by throwing in not just two but three rear cameras with dual-LED flashes. There is no word on the functions of each snapper, but the third one is expected to be for telephotos.

Initially set to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, the Huawei P20 series will instead debut on March 27 as the company is not looking forward to being overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy S9's launch at the conference.