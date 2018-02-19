Huawei P20 Plus to Sport 4,000 mAh Battery, APK for Always-on-Display Feature?

Huawei Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now available for pre-order in the United States.

Tech enthusiasts who had expected Huawei to unveil its next flagship smartphone at the MWC 2018 ended up being disappointed when the Chinese smartphone maker did not launch anything during the event. However, new reports suggest that Huawei is now planning to announce its flagship P20 series next month.

According to reports, the company will launch its P20 series on March 27 in Paris. This new smartphone series will reportedly include the Huawei P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite, with codenames Emily, Charlotte and Anne, respectively. Huawei originally planned to launch them during the recent MWC but decided to wait until March for their launch so as to prevent the P20 series from being overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch.

Among the most widely-touted features of the Huawei P20 series is their 4,000 mAh battery. Aside from that, the upcoming smartphones also boast of their always-on-display feature. Rumor has it that the Huawei Plus' production includes the installation of an APK for Always on Display, which means that the phones could also use an OLED display like the Mate 10.

As of now, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the only Huawei smartphone that supports the Always on Display feature with its OLED display. According to reports, the Always on Display APK feature of the P20 series means that users of the upcoming flagship phones will also be able to use an OLED display like the Mate10. The regular P20 will also reportedly feature a 3,320 mAh battery, while the P20 Plus is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Another notable feature of the P20 series smartphones is their support for their own Point Cloud Depth camera system, which supports Apple's Animoji and features a facial recognition system. The camera system also supports depth mapping and up to 2x optical zoom.

The Huawei P20 series is rumored to launch on March 27 in Paris.