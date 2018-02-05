Huawei P20 Specs, Release Date: Leaked Images Reveal 5 Cameras, One Major Tradeoff

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo Visitors try Huawei's devices during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

Huawei is taking the camera department to the next level in its upcoming flagship, which is being referred to at the moment as the P20.

Like its predecessor, it will come with three versions, and one of them, according to new images from Slash Leaks showing the device in protective cases, will sport three rear cameras.

Last year, one of the biggest trends in mobile flagships was the dual camera setup. It is expected to remain a big thing for flagships this year, but the Huawei P20 is looking to get ahead of the curve with an extra sensor.

The three cameras are found on the top-right corner of the rear panel, arranged vertically. The LED flash is spotted sitting at the bottom. The front panel of the Huawei P20 was also shown, and it appeared as though there are two selfie lenses housed on the top bezel. It is of the same thickness as the bottom bezel, which houses the home button.

Another image shows no sign of a headphone jack though. While there is a cutout on the protective case at the top, GSM Arena says it appears too small for the component and is likely for a secondary noise-cancelling mic.

This is another trend in the mobile sphere that not all users are happy about, but it looks like Huawei is onboard with it, so the 3.5mm audio jack might not have a place in this flagship.

It is important to note that these images only show a prototype of the Huawei P20, which means that they may not reflect the final look of the flagship. However, it appears that whatever design the company goes with, users can count on some beefy upgrades on the imaging department.

The Huawei P20 is skipping the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month and is instead expected to be unveiled this on March 27.