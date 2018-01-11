Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein Expecting Their Fifth Child

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) Actor Hugh Grant poses for a portrait as he promotes his movie "The Rewrite" in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 10, 2015.

Hugh Grant is expecting his fifth child with girlfriend Anna Eberstein.

The "Love Actually" actor will soon be a dad of five, according to reports. He and his lady love was spotted at a New York City airport on Tuesday, where the Swedish TV producer showed off her growing baby bump. The new bundle of joy will be the third child for Grant and Eberstein.

The couple are already parents to two young kids: a two-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. Grant also has two children with his ex Tinglan Hong — Felix, 4, and Tabitha, 6. Grant and Eberstein's reps have yet to comment on the baby no. 5 reports. However, Eberstein's mother has already given a statement to a Swedish magazine, saying, "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon."

The 57-year-old actor famously dated actress Elizabeth Hurley until their split in 2000. The former lovers called it quits after he was caught with a Hollywood prostitute eight years into their relationship. The incident happened just a week before his film "Nine Months" was to be released.

Looking back, Grant still calls himself an "idiot" after the scandal. Despite how their romance turned out, Grant still values Hurley as a good friend.

"We're like brother and sister... I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together," he said (via Daily Mail). "We went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding."

Grant and Eberstein have been in an on-again off-again relationship since they first started dating seven years ago. They recently confirmed their relationship was back on after appearing at the Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles together this weekend.

Although they already have two young kids, they have been notoriously silent about their family. It is believed to be an effort on their part to keep their children out of the spotlight.