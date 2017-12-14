Hugh Jackman Says He's Done Playing Wolverine

Facebook/Logan Shown is a promotional image for "Logan." Director James Mangold has revealed that the script for a spin-off movie to focus on Laura, aka X-23, is now in the works.

Hugh Jackman has confirmed that he's not going to come back as Wolverine in "Avengers 4." The actor has revealed that while he would love to see Wolverine alongside Iron Man and Hulk in a future "Avengers" movie, he thinks he is already done portraying the clawed Marvel character.

While promoting his latest movie "The Greatest Showman," Jackman talked about the recent Disney and Fox merger and his possible inclusion in the next "Avengers" movie. According to the actor, the prospect may sound interesting to him but that doesn't mean that he is putting Wolverine's claws back on.

"It's interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an 'Avengers' movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But I was like, 'Oh well, that's not gonna happen,'" he said in an interview with Collider.

Jackman went on to say that the possibility of Wolverine joining Iron Man and the Hulk in an action sequence seemed interesting to him the first time he saw it on the headlines, but "the ship has sailed" for him, he said. "But for someone else I would love to see Wolverine in there," he clarified.

Jackman previously starred in "Logan," and if he is serious about no longer appearing in a future Marvel film as Wolverine, his portrayal of Wolverine in "Logan" is already a good sendoff for his version of the fan-favorite character. The actor had long talked of "Logan" being his final performance as Wolverine, so his recent statement shouldn't come as a surprise for fans.

Jackman also revealed that while he doesn't know what the future holds, it is something that he's ready to embrace. "I just finished, wrapped a film with Jason Reitman called 'The Front Runner,' which is a political comedy and I do feel right now very open and excited to have no idea what is coming next," he said.