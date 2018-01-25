Hugh Jackman Tweets About 'Logan's' Nomination at the Oscars

Facebook/TheWolverineMovie Promotional photo for "Logan"

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently shared his thoughts about "Logan's" Oscar nomination. Earlier this week, superhero fans got one of the biggest surprises of their lives when the film received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay — a first for writer-director James Mangold.

"Logan's" recent nomination is also a first for Mangold's co-writer Michael Green, but definitely not for their co-writer Scott Frank who previously got nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Out of Sight." Shortly after the news came out, Jackman took to Twitter to sing praises for Mangold.

"If Hollywood kept statistics for the most assists in nominations/awards... @man0old would be the league leader. Today, he finally got the recognition he deserves. Congrats brother! @WolverineMovie #Logan #Wolverine #Oscars2018," tweeted Jackman.

Since "Logan" hit theaters in March 2017, many have considered it as one of the best comic book adaptations ever made. The film earned critical acclaim and raked in big at the global box office because of its R rating and excellent tone. Unfortunately, the film also marked Jackman's final performance as Wolverine. Last year, the actor revealed that he's finally ready to pass on his claws to Wolverine's new portrayer. He played the titular mutant for 17 years.

Although Jackman has already ended his 17-year career as Wolverine, his recent tweet only shows how proud he is of "Logan," especially of his friend and collaborator, Mangold. "Logan's" nomination is a breakthrough for this genre, considering how DC and Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" was completely snubbed at the Oscars. "Wonder Woman's" lack of Oscar nomination came as a surprise for everyone, considering how critically acclaimed it was and how well it performed at the global box office last year.

At this point, "Logan's" odds of winning are still unknown. At any rate, it's still great to know that comic book blockbusters like "Logan" are finally starting to be acknowledged at the Oscars.