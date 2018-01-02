Hugtto! Precure Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Hugtto! Precure,” by Toei Animation. It is the 15th title in the “Pretty Cure” series by Izumi Todo, and is the last to be released in the Heisei period.

New information has been released for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Hugtto! Precure."

The series' official site has just released information on the characters in the upcoming installment of the "Precure" franchise by Izumi Todo. The characters include three Precure girls, a baby, and a talking hamster, who curiously speaks with a Kansai dialect.

The first Precure girl is Cure Yell — or Hana Nono — who is a girl that has to transfer in her second year of middle school. She's relatively shorter than most girls her age, but this does not stop her from wanting to be a cool adult big sister. And although she is not afraid to try anything that interests her, she is also very prone to making mistakes. It is her strong desire to protect the mysterious baby that fell from the sky that made it possible for her to transform into Cure Yell.

Cure Ange — or Saaya Yakushiji — transforms into her magical girl counterpart out of a strong desire to help Cure Yell care for the mysterious baby. She is the class representative in Hana's class and gives the impression of having the kindness of an angel. And although she has played roles in movies at a young age due to her mother being an actress, she is still worried about what she wants to do for herself.

The third Precure girl, on the other hand, is a stylish and mature girl named Homare Kagayaki, who later transforms into Cure Étoile as a result of her strong desire to conquer her own weakness. She used to be a figure skater but turned her back on the sport after failing to complete a jump. Her passion gets reignited after meeting Hana and Saaya.

Hug-tan is the mysterious baby that seems to have come from the sky and carries the Mirai Crystal (Future Crystal) with her, which is, as the name says, the crystallized form of the power that creates tomorrow. The hamster, Hariham Hari, who has the ability to transform into a good-looking guy, speaks with a Kansai dialect but is unwilling to instruct the girls on how to be Precures, which is what he has been tasked to do.

The official tagline for the series is, "You can do anything! You can be anything! Embrace a shining future!" as translated by the Anime News Network.

"Hugtto! Precure" premieres on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m. JST on ABC.