Hulk Hogan Expresses Desire to Return to WWE

Legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Hulk Hogan has recently expressed his desire to return to the sport, but also recognizes that it must happen under the right circumstances.

In an interview with TMZ, Hogan stated that he would want nothing more than to come back to the WWE so that he can prove to the world and to the wrestling community that he is not that bad of a person after all. The 64-year-old wrestler stated that "I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff."

Furthermore, Hogan assured the viewers that he remains in contact with a lot of the higher-ups in the business, and that they are all on "good terms" and have a similar goal. It is important to mention that Hogan did not specify as to what the "goal" is between him and the WWE, but clearly has no qualms about a possible return to the sport of wrestling.

During the interview, Hogan was with friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who is now recovering from surgery due to complications of his liver. The two appeared to remain close with one another, and Flair was also teased about making a return to the WWE.

Controversy swarmed Hogan back in 2015, when a video of him using a derogatory word for African-Americans surfaced, wherein the wrestling legend was visibly upset that his daughter was dating one. This caused him to receive a lot of backlash and scrutiny from his fans and the prominent figures in the world of professional wrestling, and effectively led to WWE producer, Vince McMahon, to cut ties with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hogan's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where he teamed up with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to aid Sting get the win over Triple H and the D-Generation — which consisted of Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac.