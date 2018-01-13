Hulu January 2018 Releases: 'Saturday Night Fever,' 'Living Single' and More

Reuters/Carlo Allegri The HULU Plus app is played on a Samsung Galaxy phone in this photo-illustration in New York, December 23, 2013.

It's the first month of the year, and streaming channels are going all out to offer customers titles that will definitely let them start their 2018 with a bang.

Recently, streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Hulu have announced the list of titles they are offering this month, including movies, documentaries, children's programming, specials and TV shows that viewers can't possibly resist watching.

This January, Hulu is bringing to the table "Saturday Night Fever," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Cold Mountain," "Assassination," "American Ninja," "Hamlet" and a lot more. The streaming channel is also offering this month some old and brand new TV series like "Ancient Impossible," "Breaking Borders," "Cupcake Waters," "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and "Ghost Adventures."

Starting Jan. 11, Hulu will also be the official home of the popular '90's sitcom "Living Single," which ran for five seasons and paved the way for the popular American series "Friends." Queen Latifah hinted at the return of "Living Single" last year when she revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen that she was working on the show's comeback. She also said that while it wasn't there yet, they might get it happening in the future.

Next month, a new Hulu TV series titled "The Looming Tower" is also set to premiere. This series is based on Lawrence Wright's Pulitzer-winning book that tackles how the U.S. Intelligence failed to detect in time the rise of the Al-Qaida and the September 2011 attack. "The Looming Tower" is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 28 and will star Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard and Alec Baldwin.

Hulu will also stream next month the complete runs of television series produced by the streaming service's co-owners, ABC's "Cougar Town" and "Dirt" and Warner Bros.' "Everwood."

