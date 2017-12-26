Hulu Lineup News: The Best of the New Movies and TV Series Arriving in January 2018

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri The HULU Plus app is played on a Samsung Galaxy phone in this photo-illustration in New York, December 23, 2013.

As the new year arrives, Hulu is also set to add a number of TV shows and movies to its library.

Most of the new additions to the lineup for January will be available by the beginning of the month.

On Jan. 1, some of the films arriving are the classic, original release of "The Parent Trap" (1961) along with its same title remake which premiered in 1998 and starred a young Lindsay Lohan. The film "The Karate Kid," which premiered in 1984, and its sequels that were released in 1986, 1989, and 1994, will also arrive in Hulu on the same day.

Hulu is also going to add a number of other classic movies at the start of the year. These include "American Ninja" (1985), "Hamlet" (1990), the "Look Who's Talking" trilogy, "Requiem for a Dream" (2000), the "Subspecies" movie series and more.

There will also be a new lineup of TV shows from various networks arriving to the Hulu library on Jan. 1. Subscribers can start binge-watching the entire season 14 of "American Pickers" and season 6 of "Counting Cars" from History Channel.

Hulu will also feature several reality shows from various travel and food channels such as season 7 of "Great Food Truck Race" (Food Network), "Container Homes" season 1 (HGTV), "Flip or Flop" season 5 (HGTV), "Ghost Adventures" season 11 (Travel Channel), and more.

On Jan. 2, fans of "The Bachelor" can stream the entire season 22 of the show. "Lethal Weapon" season 2's midseason premiere will air on Jan. 3. Meanwhile, on Jan. 8, Hulu will feature the midseason premieres of several animated shows from FOX including "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," and "The Simpsons."

"The Boy In Striped Pajamas" will join another wave of new flicks that will be added to Hulu's library on Jan. 15.

Then, on Jan. 19, fans of the Shondaland shows can also watch the midseason premieres of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14, "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, and "Scandal's" final season.

The complete season 3 of "Fear the Walking Dead" will arrive on Jan. 30. Hulu closes the month with the addition of "All Dogs Go To Heaven" and its sequel on Jan. 31.