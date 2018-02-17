Hulu March 2018 Releases: Musicals, Spies, and So Much More

Facebook/OfficialDirtyDancing "Dirty Dancing" is one of big names to hit Hulu this month.

Fans of musicals, action films, and even drama should make sure they still have their Hulu subscription active and renewed because this month of March has an onslaught of both classic films and some new upcoming series that are sure to please.

Those who want to have a spring in their step and perhaps dance to a catchy tune will be happy to know that 1987's "Dirty Dancing" and the film adaptation of the musical "Chicago" will be available to watch on demand as soon as March arrives. "Dirty Dancing" is most famous for skyrocketing the late great Patrick Swayze into mainstream success and popularity.

For fans of action films, especially those who like to have a little bit of English bravado in their life, a hefty number of James Bond films, both new and old, are headed their way this coming month as well. The likes of "Die Another Day," "Moonraker," "A View to Kill," "Goldeneye," "License to Kill," "Tomorrow Never Dies," and many more will be joining Hulu's extensive library of films to watch on demand.

Parents and children alike can even join in on the fun as some great family-friendly movies show up as well. The classic "Stuart Little" and "Stuart Little 2" make their way this month. Based on the book of the same name, these movies tell the story of Stuart, a talking mouse that is adopted by Little family, which is a great film for all ages.

On the forefront of television, Hulu will be getting a few new shows that begin airing that month. These shows include the likes of "Rise," the musical drama by the same creator of the critically acclaimed "Friday Night Lights." There is also "For the People," ABC's latest legal drama from producer Shonda Rhimes' team, best known for creating "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal."

There are a lot more shows coming this March, far too many to list here, but for anyone that wants to know the full details, The AV Club is kind enough to provide everything.