Hulu May 2018 Movies: Here Are Some Iconic Film Franchises to Binge-Watch Next Month

Facebook/Hulu A promotional image for Hulu

For the month of May, Hulu is giving its subscribers the chance to relive some of the most iconic franchises or at least finally catch up so you won't have to pretend to understand what your film buff friends are talking about.

The streaming platform has a lot to offer next month including new films like the Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie-starrer "I, Tonya," The Rock's "Baywatch," and Benedict Cumberbatch's limited series "Patrick Melrose."

But Hulu has so much to offer for movie fans, pulling all the stops for on the first day of the month.

1. "A Nightmare on Elm Street"

Those who are in the mood to binge-watch Freddy Krueger's killing spree can do so this May. Hulu is adding the first six films that were released over the course of a decade in the horror franchise created by Wes Craven.

Released in 1984, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" officially introduced Freddy Krueger to the big screen as the serial killer who kills residents of Springwood in their dreams.

Even before he became Ohio's worst nightmare, Freddie Krueger was already a monster — he was a child murderer. Families of his victims wanted him to pay for his crimes by burning him to death, but it did nothing but made him all the more terrifying when he returns to his oppressors' lives by taking it while they sleep.

2. "The Crow"

Keeping the dark theme going, Hulu subscribers can also spend hours of next month tearing through the American dark fantasy action series, "The Crow."

The franchise began with the 1994 film, "The Crow," starring Brandon Lee. It happens to be the actor's final film after he died in an accident on the set just days before the production was supposed to be completed.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, "The Crow" follows the story of a rock musician named Eric Draven who is resurrected from the dead and attempts to avenge his own death and the rape and murder of his fiancee.

Three sequels were released after the 1994 film, but the franchise ultimately fell apart. The second movie even brought back one character from the first one as an adult, but the films failed to replicate the success of the original.

3. "The Matrix"

Perhaps one of the biggest and most important film franchises of all time, the Keanu Reeves-led series often needs no introduction.

Even though it has been almost two decades since the first film was released, the franchise retains a large and loyal fan base, many of which have vocally opposed the brewing reboot plans.

Released in1999, the masterpiece by the Wachowski duo redefined action in filmmaking and is deemed one of the most recognizable pop culture symbols.

"The Matrix" follows mankind as it grapples from its doom at the hands of self-aware artificial intelligence that wiped out most of humanity. The follow-ups "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" were released in 2003.

4. "Rocky"

This series is still around today, but Hulu is giving users the chance to return to the core films.

The boxing franchise follows the career of the titular boxer played by Sylvester Stallone, who also wrote the films. The first one was released in 1976 and was recognized at the Academy Awards, including the actor's portrayal of the protagonist.

Four sequels followed and were released every three years except for "Rocky V," which fans had to wait for five years after the movie before it.

A film titled "Rocky Balboa" was released in 2006, time jumping 16 years after the events of the fifth movie. This one is not included in Hulu's May catalog though.

The franchise continues to evolve today with "Creed" starring Michael B. Jordan. Here, Stallone's Rocky is now a retired coach. A sequel, "Creed 2," is currently in production.

Viewers can check out everything that's coming to Hulu this May here.