Hulu, Netflix New Shows December 2017: Here's the Full List
It's that time of the year again when streaming networks make the Holidays a whole lot better by offering the best movies and TV shows they can offer for free. This week, Netflix and Hulu have revealed their slate of shows and movies for the month of December to help subscribers decide which to watch ahead of the Holiday season.
Every month, streaming networks bring something new to the table. Now that December is just around the corner, subscribers should expect nothing less than the best new titles from these streaming services, most of which are meant to jumpstart the Christmas cheer.
Among the Christmas titles coming to Netflix this month are "You Can't Fight Christmas" and "Trolls," a Holiday special produced by the network. Hulu is also offering films like "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "One Magic Christmas," and "Chilly Christmas." Although streaming networks are offering a lot of Christmas titles this Holiday season, those who are looking for non-Holiday content can also watch the non-Christmas titles that Netflix and Hulu are bringing to the table this month, such as "Dreamcatcher," "Exporting Raymond," "Nacho Libre," and a lot more.
Especially for those who subscribe to both streaming services, keeping track of the movies and shows offered by Netflix and Hulu may be particularly challenging. So here's a full list of titles that subscribers can feast on this season:
NETFLIX:
Dec. 1
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
Dec. 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Dec. 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dec. 6
Trolls Holiday Special
Dec. 8
El Camino Christmas
The Crown: Season 2
Dec. 11
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Dec. 12
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
Dec. 14
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Dec. 15
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood
Dec. 18
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2
Dec. 19
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
Dec. 21
Peaky Blinders: Season 4
Dec. 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
Dec. 23
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Dec. 25
Cable Girls: Season 2
Planet Earth II
Dec. 26
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Dec. 27
Pusher
Dec. 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1
Shelter
The Climb
Dec. 31
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner
HULU:
Dec. 1
3 Ninjas
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
Aliens of the Deep
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
At Close Range
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
The Black Cauldron
Bloodsport
Breakheart PassThe Brothers Grimm
Buffalo 66
Chicago
Child's Play
Chilly Christmas
Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers' Christmas)
The Count of Monte Cristo
Crazy/Beautiful
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Downhill Racer
Driftwood
Extortion
The Falcon and the Snowman
The Final Cut
George of the Jungle
Hammett
Hannibal
Heaven's Gate
The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1
Hitch
I'll Be Home for Christmas
The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall
In & Out
In Enemy Hands
In the Line of Fire
Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2
Jack
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
L7 Pretend We're Dead
The Last Warrior
The Missing
Mississippi Burning
Moonstruck
Mr. Wrong
One Magic Christmas
P2
Penelope
Primal Fear
Puppetmaster: Axis Termination
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
S.F.W.
Sarafina!
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Searching for Sugar Man
Silence
The Silence of the Lambs
Space Jam
Stealing Harvard
Stigmata
The Three Musketeers
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Three Men and a Baby
Titanic
Total Recall
Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4
Trust Me: Complete Season 1
Valkyrie
The Water Horse
The Wine Show: Complete Season 2
Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You
Dec. 2
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere
Dec. 3
Cop Land
Sweet Home Alabama
The Rules of Attraction
Dec. 4
Frontera
Superbad
Dec. 5
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere
Iron Protector
Dec. 6
Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere
Killers
Dec. 8
Crank: High Voltage
Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere
The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere
Legion: Complete Season 1
Legion of Brothers
Dec. 9
Dave Made a Maze
Dec. 11
Steven Universe: Complete Season 4
Dec. 13
Vengeance of an Assassin
Dec. 14
Bunheads: Complete Season 1
Dec. 15
40 Days and 40 Nights
The Crow
Everest
Kate and Leopold
The Limehouse Golem
Score
Tears of the Sun
Dec. 16
The Next Step: Complete Season 5B
Dec. 18
Graves: Complete Season 1
Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13
Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A
Ragnarok
Dec. 19
Decorating Disney: Special
Dec. 20
Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web
Dec. 22
Goat
Monster Trucks
Dec. 23
Clarence: Complete Season 3
Banksy Does New York
Dec. 25
The Hollow One
United Shades of America: Complete Season 2
Dec. 29
Gilbert
Rings
Dec. 30
The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros
Dec. 31
Always Watching
Anarchy Parlor
Osiris Child: SFv1
Pilgrimage
Solace