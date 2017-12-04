Hulu, Netflix New Shows December 2017: Here's the Full List

REUTERS/Mike Blake/ New Netflix original titles coming next month

It's that time of the year again when streaming networks make the Holidays a whole lot better by offering the best movies and TV shows they can offer for free. This week, Netflix and Hulu have revealed their slate of shows and movies for the month of December to help subscribers decide which to watch ahead of the Holiday season.

Every month, streaming networks bring something new to the table. Now that December is just around the corner, subscribers should expect nothing less than the best new titles from these streaming services, most of which are meant to jumpstart the Christmas cheer.

Among the Christmas titles coming to Netflix this month are "You Can't Fight Christmas" and "Trolls," a Holiday special produced by the network. Hulu is also offering films like "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "One Magic Christmas," and "Chilly Christmas." Although streaming networks are offering a lot of Christmas titles this Holiday season, those who are looking for non-Holiday content can also watch the non-Christmas titles that Netflix and Hulu are bringing to the table this month, such as "Dreamcatcher," "Exporting Raymond," "Nacho Libre," and a lot more.

Especially for those who subscribe to both streaming services, keeping track of the movies and shows offered by Netflix and Hulu may be particularly challenging. So here's a full list of titles that subscribers can feast on this season:

NETFLIX:

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

Dec. 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Dec. 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special

Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas

The Crown: Season 2

Dec. 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Dec. 12

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return

Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Dec. 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster

Wormwood

Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2

Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective: Season 1

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

Dec. 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4

Dec. 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

Dec. 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Dec. 25

Cable Girls: Season 2

Planet Earth II

Dec. 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Dec. 27

Pusher

Dec. 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1

Shelter

The Climb

Dec. 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Fun Mom Dinner



HULU:

Dec. 1

3 Ninjas

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Aliens of the Deep

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

At Close Range

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

The Black Cauldron

Bloodsport

Breakheart PassThe Brothers Grimm

Buffalo 66

Chicago

Child's Play

Chilly Christmas

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers' Christmas)

The Count of Monte Cristo

Crazy/Beautiful

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Downhill Racer

Driftwood

Extortion

The Falcon and the Snowman

The Final Cut

George of the Jungle

Hammett

Hannibal

Heaven's Gate

The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1

Hitch

I'll Be Home for Christmas

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall

In & Out

In Enemy Hands

In the Line of Fire

Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2

Jack

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

L7 Pretend We're Dead

The Last Warrior

The Missing

Mississippi Burning

Moonstruck

Mr. Wrong

One Magic Christmas

P2

Penelope

Primal Fear

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

S.F.W.

Sarafina!

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Searching for Sugar Man

Silence

The Silence of the Lambs

Space Jam

Stealing Harvard

Stigmata

The Three Musketeers

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby

Titanic

Total Recall

Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4

Trust Me: Complete Season 1

Valkyrie

The Water Horse

The Wine Show: Complete Season 2

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You

Dec. 2

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere

Dec. 3

Cop Land

Sweet Home Alabama

The Rules of Attraction

Dec. 4

Frontera

Superbad

Dec. 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere

Iron Protector

Dec. 6

Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere

Killers

Dec. 8

Crank: High Voltage

Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere

The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere

Legion: Complete Season 1

Legion of Brothers

Dec. 9

Dave Made a Maze

Dec. 11

Steven Universe: Complete Season 4

Dec. 13

Vengeance of an Assassin

Dec. 14

Bunheads: Complete Season 1

Dec. 15

40 Days and 40 Nights

The Crow

Everest

Kate and Leopold

The Limehouse Golem

Score

Tears of the Sun

Dec. 16

The Next Step: Complete Season 5B

Dec. 18

Graves: Complete Season 1

Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A

Ragnarok

Dec. 19

Decorating Disney: Special

Dec. 20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web

Dec. 22

Goat

Monster Trucks

Dec. 23

Clarence: Complete Season 3

Banksy Does New York

Dec. 25

The Hollow One

United Shades of America: Complete Season 2

Dec. 29

Gilbert

Rings

Dec. 30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros

Dec. 31

Always Watching

Anarchy Parlor

Osiris Child: SFv1

Pilgrimage

Solace