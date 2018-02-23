'Hunt: Showdown' and 'Abandon Ship' Now Available on Steam Early Access

Steam's Early Access is a way for game developers to create their games with feedback from their fans, as well as to drum up interest in their upcoming title. For the month of February, "Hunt: Showdown" from Crytek and "Abandon Ship" from Fireblade Software are among the more notable entries this week.

"Hunt: Showdown," the atmospheric multiplayer shooter from Crytek that runs a theme similar to the Battle Royale trend now taking the gaming world by storm, is now out of its closed Alpha stage. The game seemed to have made progress since finishing Alpha, with Crytek now officially launching the Early Access segment of its development on Thursday, Feb. 22.

"Hunt's competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line," Crytek outlines the game in their Steam page description. It's a creepy title set in the swamps of Louisiana, where a pair of bounty hunters attempt to take on the otherworldly horrors stalking the place.

Crytek expects to have "Hunt: Showdown" in the Early Access period for about a year, depending on how the fans receive the game and their development pace, as Eurogamer notes.

In the video below, Crytek announces "Hunt: Showdown's" Early Access program run on Steam starting Thursday, Feb. 22.

On the other hand, "Abandon Ship" is one of the rare single-player PC games that has launched on Steam Early Access since Thursday, Feb. 22, as well. In this game, players take the helm of a ship and take individual control of its crew to explore procedurally generated oceans and to fend off enemy ships in tactical naval combat.

"Combat is tactical and savage. Each battle is hard-fought, always on the edge of defeat. Your only chance of overcoming the odds is to employ every advantage you can and utilise all the tools at your disposal," Fireblade Software describes the finely-tuned and difficult combat in their upcoming game.