'Hunt: Showdown' News: Closed Alpha Testing Coming This Winter

Facebook/huntshowdown Promotional picture for "Hunt: Showdown."

Developed by Crytek, "Hunt: Showdown" will be hosting a closed Alpha this coming winter. PC players will be able to experience what the game title has to offer during multiple closed Alpha testing schedules. As such, feedback is encouraged from the fans in order to make sure that the final release will cater to the demands of the fans.

"Closed Alpha will be our first chance to get player feedback, and we are really excited to see how they will interact with the game," explained "Hunt: Showdown" producer Fatih Özbayram. "After initial tests with a very limited amount of players we are planning to invite more and more testers with each phase. This is the first step in building a close relationship with our community and integrating their feedback into our development process, something we plan on continuing—and intensifying—during Early Access."

A release date for the Steam Early Access has yet to be announced. However, more information on the current status of the game is expected to reveal in the coming weeks. For now, the latest development in "Hunt: Showdown" was released in a video, which offers some insights on what to expect for Crytek's upcoming release.

Meanwhile for the closed Alpha testing of "Hunt: Showdown," fans can sign up through their website. Selection will be performed randomly and notification will be given through e-mail correspondence. A start date for the closed Alpha testing has yet to be confirmed, but fans are expecting it to be held during the first couple of weeks of December.

"Hunt: Showdown" is a first-person, multiplayer bounty hunting game. It will feature a primary person versus environment platform. Matches will last between 20 to 40 minutes. Though nothing has been said about the game title's release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it has been confirmed that the final release will be made for PC users.