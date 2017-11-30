'Hunter x Hunter' News: Manga's Return Confirmed for January

Viz.com The 'Hunter x Hunter' manga is coming back soon

Much to the delight of "Hunter x Hunter" fans all over the world, a return date for the manga has just been revealed.

Twitter user "@YonkouProd," who has developed a reputation for breaking news about all kinds of anime and manga-related topics, shared the information that the beloved manga is set to make its return in Shonen Jump issue 9.

The Twitter user added that the aforementioned issue of the publication will be released on Jan. 29, so that will be the date that the next chapter of the manga will be made available to fans.

As expected, many fans were delighted by the news of the manga's impending return, but there were also those who were tempering their excitement just a bit.

Notably, those fans were not necessarily less enthused about the manga's return since they may just be wary of the very real possibility that this return could once again only last for a while.

Over on Reddit, several fans have pointed out that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi seems to have formed a habit of releasing a few chapters for a set period of time, going back into an indefinite hiatus and then repeating the cycle all over again.

This stop-and-start pattern of "Hunter x Hunter" content production has even inspired the creation of a comprehensive Hiatus Chart. As viewers can see, the series is no stranger to going on breaks, with those events popping up pretty much every year since the manga was first published.

There was even a year when no new chapters of the manga were provided.

To be fair, there is no guarantee that yet another hiatus will take place once publication of the manga resumes in January, though that probably will not stop a few fans from keeping their guards up.

More news about the "Hunter x Hunter" manga should be made available in the near future.