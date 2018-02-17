'Hunter x Hunter' Spoilers: Upcoming Chapter to Reveal Sale-Sale and Rihan's Powerful Nen Abilities

Viz Media A promotional image for "Hunter x Hunter."

The next issue of "Hunter x Hunter" is set to reveal how powerful Sale-Sale and Rihan's new nen abilities are.

"Hunter x Hunter" is currently in the middle of its new arc, "Succession Contest," and, according to spoiler reports, while the manga series has already highlighted Gon's special abilities, things are set to become even more explosive with the reveal how dangerous Sale-Sale and Rihan's new zen abilities are.

Avid "Hunter x Hunter" fans know too well that the "Succession Contest" has placed the Kakin Empire in the midst of danger as its members attempt to kill one another. While all the heirs of the empire have been given a special beast nen for their respective protection, it is alleged that the upcoming issue of the manga series will reveal that Sale-Sale's nen is the most intense.

Supposedly, a guard in the series describes Sale-Sale's nen beast as a white smoke that can manipulate others. While the nen beast can only affect people within its seven-meter radius, those who inhale the smoke it emits are turned into puppets that can be easily killed or used for killing others.

However, spoiler reports also claim that it is not only Sale-Sale who has a a dangerous nen. Reportedly, Benjamin's ally has an intense nen, too, called Predator, which gives him the ability to know what powers his enemies will use. This power, allegedly, will give Rihan the right ability to use against his opponents. However, if he makes a wrong guess, his nen will work against him.

"Hunter x Hunter" only returned to the pages of Shonnen Jump last month after entering a hiatus in August last year. Despite going into hiatus several times since it debuted 20 years ago, it remains to be one of the most popular manga series featured ever, resulting in two anime adaptations: One from Nippon Animation that ran from 1999 to 2001, and another from Madhouse Entertainment, which aired from 2011 to 2014.

Meanwhile, "Hunter x Hunter's" next chapter is expected to arrive anytime this month.