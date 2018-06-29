Husband of Comatose Mother Denies Rumors Claiming His Wife Is Awake

Facebook/BringingHomeTheBrowns Sean and Heather Brown proudly showed her bump before she went into a coma due to brain aneurysm in 2012.

Sean Brown refuted rumors about his wife Heather's condition.

The former National Guard clarified on the Bringing Home the Browns Facebook page that there is no truth to the report that was being spread around claiming that his wife is already conscious.

"Apparently there is an article going around that Heather is awake," Sean wrote in the post. "This article is somewhat true but only give generalities as to the facts. Heather's eyes are open. She can see and follow objects. She cannot speak or move. There are different levels of coma and it's not a black and white is she or isn't she awake thing," he added.

Heather has been in a coma since 2012 due to a brain aneurysm. She was 34 weeks pregnant at that time, which is why her doctors performed an emergency C-section on her. On September 15, 2012, their son John was born at four pounds and six ounces.

A lot of people were inspired by the Browns' story since Sean and John continue to fight for Heather's life almost six years after the devastating event.

The family's heartbreaking journey has been reported by People in 2015, where it was revealed that the couple waited for seven years before their prayers to become parents had been answered. Sadly, Heather has yet to experience being a mother to John, who is turning out to be an active, independent boy.

But Sean continues to wait for the time that he and John will be able to enjoy a normal life with Heather, one day at a time. "I take it day by day. I can't dwell on the future – what it needs to be or what it can be. I try to take it for what it is," he said during the People interview. "Going through something like this makes you realize what you appreciate in life," he went on to say, adding that he still has hope that Heather is still with them, despite the coma.