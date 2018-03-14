Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy comedy anime series “Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria (The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar),” based on the light novels written by Seiichi Takayama and illustrated by Yukisan.

An anime adaptation has been announced for the Norse-inspired Japanese fantasy-comedy light novel series, "Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria (The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar)."

Japanese animation studio EMT Squared is animating the series under the direction of Kousuke Kobayashi, with Natsuko Takahashi taking charge of the series scripts. Mariko Ito is handling the adaptation of the character designs into animation. She is also credited as the chief animation director together with Miyako Yatsu.

The light novel series currently has 14 released volumes and was first launched in print in August 2013 by Hobby Japan. A manga adaptation by Chany is also currently being serialized on Hobby Japan's website and has since been published in three collected volumes.

J-Novel Club has licensed the story and is currently releasing it online in English, with the first part of the first volume free for public viewing, while the rest is exclusively available for registered members.

The series tells the story of how Yuuto Suoh gets more than what he bargains for when he decides to join his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya to test out a popular urban legend. As soon as he uses his phone to take his own picture with the local shrine's divine mirror, he gets transported off into another world — a world where the old Norse myth is a reality.

Using what he knows about the myths from school and with the help of his solar-powered smartphone, Yuuto is given a chance to help the Wolf Clan rise to prominence, all this while also earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.

The bilbili booth at the upcoming AnimeJapan 2018 convention will be hosting a stage event for the upcoming series on Saturday, March 24, at the Tokyo Big Sight. More information about the "Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria" is expected to be revealed there.

Fans can also watch out for updates on the series official site and Twitter page.