Hydrogen One News: Red's First Ever Smartphone to Arrive in Summer, Boasts of Holographic Display

Facebook/RED Hydrogen One Red's first ever smartphone, the Hydrogen One, boasts of a holographic display.

While a specific release date is yet to be announced, Red has revealed that its first ever smartphone is slated to arrive this summer.

After more than six months of taking pre-orders for its first-ever smartphone, Hydrogen One, Red has announced earlier this week that it will finally be out this summer as the smartphone is already set to enter mass production. The announcement was made by Red's CEO and founder, Jim Jannard, who also revealed the additional new specs for Hydrogen One.

According to Jannard, the 5.7-inch screen of the Hydrogen One will boast of two modes: A regular 2D mode and a 4-View (4V) holographic mode, also known as the brand's version of 3D. For Jannard, though, the holographic mode is better than a 3D images even without the accompanying 3D glasses as proven by those who have already experienced 4V in person, who, according to the Red CEO, reacted with "gasps, swears or just grins."

While the 4V format of the Hydrogen One is new, Jannard suggests that it will get support from different social media sites. Furthermore, the Red CEO also revealed that his company will establish a "Hydrogen Network," which will be a platform for the new format.

"This will be the one place to find all 4V content online. From major studios and other content providers to creating your own channel," Jannard said.

Although it can't be denied that its holographic ability is the major selling point of Hydrogen One, it is not the only thing it boasts of. Apart from a body that is made of either aluminum or titanium, Hydrogen One also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835X processor and comes with a dual SIM slot, 4,500mAh battery, USB-C port, built-in speakers capable of playing multi-channel spacial audio, stackable modules that connect via pogo pins for power and data, expandable storage via a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack.

While all its specs and features are nothing short of impressive, Hydrogen One can only prove that it is worth its $1,200 price tag when it is finally dropped on the market this summer.