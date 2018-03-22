'Hyper Light Drifter,' 'Nidhogg 2' and More Indie Games Heading to Switch Later This Year

"Hyper Light Drifter" is launching this summer for the Nintendo Switch, as Nintendo announced in a media presentation. The striking, retro-styled game was just the headline, though, as a steady stream of indie games are now about to make their way to the hybrid console for later this year.

Heart Machine's action role-playing game, which draws a lot of inspiration from classic 8-bit and 16-bit games of bygone years, has been a highly-acclaimed title shortly after coming out in spring of 2016, as Polygon noted.

Heart Machine A screenshot from Heart Machine’s 2D action RPG, “Hyper Light Drifter,” a 2D Action role-playing game styled after classic 8-bit and 16-bit video games of the past.

Its focus on gameplay and relatively simple graphics made it a great candidate for gaming on the go. However, lead designer Alex Preston of Heart Machine earlier explained that porting the game to the Wii U and PlayStation Vita was fraught with optimization problems and had to be canceled.

The company is now making up for lost time, though, with the indie title now on its way to the Nintendo Switch by summer this year. It will not be alone, though, with swashbuckling platformer "Nidhogg 2" coming over to the hybrid platform after a successful launch for the PlayStation 4, Mac and PC.

There's also the sci-fi exploration title from Butterscotch Shenanigans called "Crashlands," another interesting addition to the Switch's list of upcoming games, as Eurogamer noted.

It's looking to be a big year for the Nintendo Switch and Indie games, especially with the warm reception for both console and the titles being ported over to it.

"What a year it's been. We are really, really fortunate by how [the Switch] has been received," Damon Baker, Nintendo of America's senior manager, told the press via Rolling Stone.

The video below is the release trailer for "Hyper Light Drifter," which is now making its way to the Nintendo Switch by summer of 2018.