'Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition' News: First-Look Trailer Released

(Photo: Nintendo) (Promotional image for "Hyrule Warriors.")

Nintendo is officially bringing "Hyrule Warriors" to the Nintendo Switch and the studio just treated gamers with a first look at the hack-and-slash action video game on the console.

Officially called "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition," the title will be released on the current-generation portable handheld with the entire catalog of post-launch content released on the 3DS and Wii U versions in tow.

These include all 29 playable characters released on both platforms such as Yuga and Ravio straight from "Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds."

Each and every map, mission and downloadable content (DLC) released on "Hyrule Warriors" for the older-generation consoles will be included in the Definitive Edition of the game for the Nintendo Switch as well.

As an added bonus, costumes based on latest game in the long-running franchise "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will also be thrown in the package.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" will support two-player local multiplayer in which each participant will use one of the Joy-Cons to play.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" was one of the biggest announcements in the surprise Nintendo Direct presentation from a week ago. The game sees Hyrule at war. The official description reads:

The Sorceress Cia has begun her conquest of Hyrule. Great armies of good and evil are clashing, but the tide of battle can be changed by a single, powerful warrior. As the conflict unfolds and objectives change, use special weapons and items to fight your way through hordes of enemies. You can even find materials on the battlefield to upgrade your characters and weapons for future battles. The campaign against Cia and her dark forces is split into several stand-alone battles that take place in both brand new locales and also iconic settings from the "Legend of Zelda" series.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" will be released this spring.