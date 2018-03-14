Nintendo Get ready to defeat thousands of enemies in May

During their latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company finally announced a worldwide release date for "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition," the Nintendo Switch port of the hack-and-slash action game featuring the world and characters of the "Legend of Zelda" franchise.

According to the Nintendo Direct, Switch owners will be able to experience the cathartic combat of "Hyrule Warriors" on May 18, a little under two months after its Japanese release this March.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" is basically a Nintendo Switch port of "Hyrule Warriors" that first came out for the Wii U in 2014 and later rereleased for the 3DS in 2016. The Switch port stands out from its predecessor by including all the downloadable content (DLC) from the previous games. It will also feature new alternate costumes for Link and Zelda based on their appearance in "Breath of the Wild."

As the name might imply, "Hyrule Warriors" is a "Legend of Zelda" themed spin-off of the popular "Dynasty Warriors" franchise. Developed by Omega Force and Team Ninja, the usual guys behind the "Warriors" series, players take on the role of a one-man army as they decimate foes by the hundreds. While the game does not innovate the franchise in any major way, it is still a good experience and may serve as an introduction to either franchise for newcomers.

The original Wii U version of the game received a respectable 76 percent rating across 81 reviews according to Metacritic. Many outlets praised the game's fun factor and focus on action but also concluded that, like other "Warriors" games, it lacked any real depth and could quickly become repetitive over time.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" was announced earlier this year and will feature 29 playable characters from the various "Legend of Zelda" titles over the years. The Switch port will support two-player local co-op with each person using a single Joy-Con. It will release in Japan on March 22 and is expected to launch worldwide on May 18 for the Nintendo Switch.