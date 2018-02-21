Nintendo The newest trailer for "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" for the Switch focuses on Marin from "Link's Awakening."

As the name implies, "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" is the version of Koei Tecmo and Nintendo's collaboration to get if one has never played the game before, especially considering it will be for the Nintendo Switch, making it portable while maintaining high-fidelity graphics. And, according to a new trailer, the hack and slash action game set to the theme of the "Zelda" franchise will arrive on March 22, well, in Japan anyway.

The Japanese YouTube channel of Koei Tecmo recently uploaded a new trailer that goes over some of the gameplay of its upcoming re-release. The trailer showcases various characters demonstrating how they will play and their attacks, and it ends with a release date of March 22.

Now, this date is the one for Japan; however, Nintendo has announced that fans should expect a worldwide release this spring ,which could be anytime from late March, around the same as Japan, up to the end of June.

The original "Hyrule Warriors" came out in Japan a month before the rest of the world, while "Hyrule Warriors Legends," the 3DS port of the game, came out two months earlier in its home country. So, expect a somewhat similar delay between the two launches this time as well.

The trailer in question focuses on Marin, a character from "Link's Awakening" that was added to the original "Hyrule Warriors" post-launch as downloadable content (DLC).

Despite the fact that Marin never does any actual fighting in her own game, in "Hyrule Warriors," she is equipped with a bell that is capable of summoning the Wind Fish, a powerful deity from "Link's Awakening." Some of her basic strings are shown off in the previously mentioned trailer.

The trailer also features some footage of other characters like Sheik, Darunia, Princess Ruto, Young Link, Skull Kid, and Tingle. It should be noted that the latter three did not appear in the original release at launch and, like Marin, were added later on as DLC.