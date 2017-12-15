'I Need a GF' Says Tyga Eight Months After Split From Kylie Jenner

Reuters/Danny Moloshok A photo of rapper Tyga.

Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga says he needs to find a new girlfriend following their split.

While it has been eight months since rapper Tyga had split from reality star Kylie Jenner, he still hasn't found himself a new love. However, just recently, the 28-year-old may have felt a little bit lonely as he announced he needs to find a new girlfriend.

Tyga has been spending a lot of time with his 5-year-old boy Cairo apart from performing in several gigs, but on Wednesday, the rapper took to Snapchat to post a video of himself while holding a pair of pink high heeled shoes. But what a lot of people found interesting in the video is actually the caption the rapper had placed saying, "I need a gf."

This recent confession comes eight months after breaking up with Jenner after spending two years together. The 20-year-old Jenner is currently dating Travis Scott, and it is believed that the couple is expecting a child together. Kylie Jenner's pregnancy is still left unconfirmed, and she and her boyfriend are currently keeping a low profile apart from the few ambiguous updates she posts on social media.

When news first broke out of Jenner's pregnancy, rumors quickly circulated online that Tyga claimed to be the child's father after fans posted a screenshot of him captioned with "Hell nah thats my kid." However, in an interview with Metro just last month, the rapper finally set the record straight by saying that the Snapchat news was fake.

As for Jenner, though not outright confirming her pregnancy, she may be leaving a few hints for her fans with a giant pink Christmas tree being the most recent. It is believed that the reality star will not be revealing her true status until she has given birth, so, in the meantime, all the fans could do is wait.