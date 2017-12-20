Ian McKellen On Reprising His Role in 'Lord of the Rings' Series

REUTERS/Vincent West Award-winning actor Sir Ian McKellen played Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" movie.

Recent reports have revealed that critically acclaimed and world-renowned actor Ian McKellen is willing to reprise his role as Gandalf in the TV series adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings." Furthermore, Amazon's series is looking to be one of the most expensive upcoming production.

According to reports, the reveal was made during a recent radio interview with British host Graham Norton. When asked if he would be reprising his role as the 7,000-year-old wizard, McKellen revealed that he has yet to be approached by Amazon Studios. When Horton suggested that there might be another actor that will take over his role, McKellen was jokingly scandalized and expressed that he was not too old to take on the task of being Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" TV series.

Thus far, Amazon has yet to reveal the full details of their upcoming adaptation of a critically acclaimed novel. However, reports indicate that the multi-season commitment is set to be one of the most expensive TV series to be produced. The deal covers any possible spinoff or follow-ups and will be produced in cooperation with Tolkien Estate and Trust, Harper Collins, and New Line Cinema.

During the interview, McKellen asked who would be suitable to take over the role of Gandalf, and fans have been asking the same question. Amazon has yet to respond to comment but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, rumours indicate that the signed deal contains five seasons and estimates indicate the cost of producing, casting, writing, and releasing the entire series could go up to $1 billion. As to whether the cost will be justified by the quality of the "Lord of the Rings" TV series, fans will have to wait and see. There is no release date yet for the series, but fans are expecting a 2019 release.