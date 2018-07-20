Iconic 'Brady Bunch' House Goes Up for Sale After Nearly 50 Years

Douglas Elliman official website Featured in the image is the legendary "The Brady Bunch" house

The legendary house whose exterior was used in the hit 1960's sitcom "The Brady Bunch" has been put in the market with an asking price of $1.885 million.

The Studio City, California property which was built in 1959, had been placed in the market for the first time in 50 years. According to the listing that was posted on the Douglas Elliman website, the iconic home could be considered as the second most photographed property in the US, next only to the White House.

The perfectly preserved property with exquisite 1970s décor is also reportedly sitting in one of the biggest lots in the entire neighborhood because it measures more than 12,500 square feet

"Enormous, lush backyard gardens & lawn, completely private & serene. Located on a quiet residential block, property also borders the Los Angeles River, which is a unique street-to-river orientation," the listing stated.

E! News revealed that the home only went through a renovation once when a larger garage and a downstairs family room was built in 1975.

The property is situated in an area that is being renovated and redeveloped in the recent years. However, Douglas Elliman agent Ernie Carswell told Los Angeles Times that the owners of the property will give consideration to bidders who are planning to keep the iconic home intact.

"We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down," he said in the interview. "We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it," he added.

The report also mentioned that Violet and George McCallister purchased the two-bedroom, three-bathroom property in 1973 for $61,000.

Violet reportedly has no issues when the public came to take a photo in front of the house. However, the family decided to build a low brick wall around the property when the fans of the hit TV sitcom started to approach the front door.

Since the McCallisters' children decided to sell the home since their parents already passed away.