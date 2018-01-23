'IDOLiSH7' Anime Spoilers: Preparations for Sold-Out Outdoor Concert Begins in Episode 6

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese idol anime series, "IDOLiSH7," based on the Japanese rhythm game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment for Android and iOS plaforms.

They may have gotten off on a rough start with their first outdoor concert, but the boys of Takanashi Productions have already gone a long way from that initial failure and are now about to take the same stage by storm on the next episode of the Japanese idol anime series, "IDOLish7."

It seems that things have been falling into place for the up-and-coming idol group, IDOLiSH7. Despite the most recent challenge of finding out about Riku's respiratory disorder, or perhaps because of it, the group scored big by selling out all 3,000 tickets for their upcoming outdoor concert in less than a minute.

While only nine people showed up for their first concert, now they have finally managed to fill the stands, all thanks to their hard work and attention-grabbing street performances. Moreover, a music program from a local television station has reached out offering to broadcast their upcoming live event.

The boys also have a new song to launch, for which they have practicing doubly hard for the past few days. But despite all of these paths opening for them and gradually leading them to their official debut, one can't help but wonder if Riku can really handle the practice hours as well as the pressures of their upcoming event. Will he be able to prove his brother, TRIGGER's Kujo, wrong, or will his perseverance despite the odds finally help him gain his big brother's respect?

Also, since another live event is coming up, will the production be presenting it once again with the "feeling of viewing an actual live concert" like they did in the second episode? Director Makoto Bessho revealed in an interview with Anime News Network during last year's AnimeNYC that doing actual stage directions for the live scene instead of just using image cuts like usual, was the biggest creative challenge he had to face while working on this series.

"This is something I decided from the very beginning. I don't regret it, but there was probably an easier way to go about it," Bessho said. "I believe it is a new and very innovative thing that we did with IDOLiSH7," he added.

"IDOLiSH7" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at midnight JST on BS 11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.