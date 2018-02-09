'IDOLiSH7' Anime Spoilers: Tsumugi Takahashi's Boys to Perform at Music Festa in Episode 8

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese idol anime series, "IDOLiSH7," based on the Japanese rhythm game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment for Android and iOS plaforms.

The members of the titular idol group are finally about to fulfill their dream of appearing on a televised musical program on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "IDOLiSH7."

In the previous episode, the group came close to losing two of their members when the rival production company of Yaotome offered to debut Sogo and Tamaki as a duo owing to the significant increase in their popularity following the group's outdoor concert. And while Tamaki was all for it, Sogo did not even want to waste time considering it.

Also, Tamaki's seemingly desperate need to appear on TV may have initially angered the rest of the group, but the reason behind it was deep and noble enough to eventually pacify them and even given them renewed determination to convince the Takahashi Productions that it's about them for them to be debuted.

As it turned out, Tamaki has been separated from his younger sister when she left the orphanage. And the main reason he wanted his face on the TV was so that she could find her way back to him.

And as if on cue, Banri came rushing in to announce that IDOLiSH7 has just received an invitation to appear on Music Festa, a huge musical program on TV.

However, it seems that more conflict is about to befall them as they prepare to appear on Music Festa, as teased by the synopsis for the upcoming eighth episode. Since this presents as another huge opportunity that could eventually lead to their debut, the tension is high leading up to the event. But then, a sudden schedule change threatens to mess with their excitement when their turn to perform comes earlier than they expected.

Will they be able to overcome this challenge as a group and give their best performance yet?

"IDOLiSH7" airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at midnight JST on BS 11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.