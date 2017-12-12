'IDOLiSH7' Premiere Date, Latest News: Two-Episode Premiere Scheduled for New Year's Day

IDOLiSH7 Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese idol anime series, “IDOLiSH7,” based on the Japanese rhythm game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

A main broadcast date has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese idol anime series, "IDOLiSH7."

The series, which will reportedly consist of 17 episodes in total, is based on the Japanese rhythm game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment in collaboration with Lantis. It was first released in Japan in 2015 and has since inspired a number of other media including manga and novel adaptations.

"REGALITY," an album that was released in connection to the series, has even topped the weekly Oricon Albums Chart in September of this year and has been hailed as the first male in-story character group to achieve such a feat.

The first two episodes of the anime series were screened in advance in 79 theaters in Japan back in November and were simultaneously streamed online via Crunchyroll. The episodes were also later screened at this year's Anime NYC in the United States.

The series tells the story of Tsumugi Takanashi and the seven-member idol group that she manages for her father's idol agency. And idol they each have totally different personalities, the seven idols manage to come together to form a group with the shared dream of aiming for the top.

During a Question and Answer panel following the Anime NYC screening, supervising producer, Sokichi Shimooka said that the three things he wished to convey through this anime were: "the courage to move on with your life, the difficulties of beings one's self, and the trust you have in others."

The first two episodes of "IDOLiSH7" will air as a special back-to-back treat next year on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and the following day at midnight JST on BS11.

The anime will then officially premiere with the third episode on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at midnight JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.