iHeartRadio Music Awards Honor Chance The Rapper, Camila Cabello, And Bon Jovi

Reuters/Pilar Olivares Bon Jovi is among the three artists who will be receiving special awards at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

There have been several exciting news about the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, which will be held on March 11 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

On Jan. 10, the list of nominees for the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards was officially released by iHeartMedia and Turner. Leading the list are Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, and Luis Fonsi, who all received at least five nominations.

Further into news on the event, Billboard reported that Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, and Bon Jovi would be receiving special honors at the Awards. Chance the Rapper is set to receive the Innovator Award, Cabello will be receiving the Fangirls Award, and Bon Jovi will be honored with the Icon Award.

The Icon Award is given to the artist who has impacted the world on "pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance... with a loyal fan base worldwide." Bon Jovi, who is set to perform for the March 11 show, will be the first ever awardee of the Icon Award.

Cabello will also be the first recipient of the Fangirls Award, which will be presented by iHeartRadio and L'Oreal Paris. The Fangirls Award is given to the female artist "who has pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe," according to Headline Planet.

Meanwhile, the Innovator Award will be given to Chance the Rapper "for his groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes," added the website.

According to Billboard, Chance the Rapper has generously donated to charitable causes in his hometown, Chicago. It was also noted that the American Christian rapper gave $1 million to public school programs in the city.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards was founded by iHeartRadio in 2014 to recognize the most popular artists, songs, and listeners. DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin will be hosting the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show will be live on TBS, TNT, and truTV on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. EST.